Alien Gear announces Smith & Wesson added to Rapid Force Duty Holster Line

POST FALLS, Idaho - Alien Gear Holsters is proud to announce the Rapid Force Duty Holster will now support Smith & Wesson M&P pistols.

See them online at: https://aliengearholsters.com/duty-holsters

The Rapid Force Duty Holster product lineup has been expanded to include Smith & Wesson’s duty pistols, which are among the most popular duty guns for law enforcement. Officers who are issued or equip themselves with S&W pistols now have an additional option for duty holsters.

The Rapid Force is available for the M&P9 and M&P40 with a 4.25-inch barrel, and the M&P9C M2.0 and M&P40C M2.0 with 4-inch barrels. The Rapid Force will fit both M1 and M2.0 pistols with 4.25- and 4-inch barrels, as well as Performance Center models with 4.25-inch barrels.

The Rapid Force is also designed to work with aftermarket sights up to 0.45 inches tall, so many suppressor-height sights are compatible with the holster.

The Rapid Force Duty Holster can be ordered in multiple configurations, including both Level II and Level III retention, light-bearing or not, or with an optic hood or not. The holster is available in black or FDE color, and with a matte or basketweave finish.

The new S&W Rapid Force Duty Holster can be ordered with or without the Rapid Force Quick Disconnect System. The standard holster comes with your choice of Low, Mid or High ride height belt slot slide attachments, or with a paddle, MOLLE or drop leg attachment.

The Rapid Force Duty Holster comes with a 30-Day Field Test trial period after purchase, and a 3-year warranty. You can buy them directly, or contact our dealer sales team for departmental purchases.

Start your Field Test today at: https://aliengearholsters.com/

About Alien Gear Holsters

Alien Gear Holsters makes and designs comfortable concealed carry holsters, open carry holsters, and other CCW gear. This allows you to carry in comfort and safety, so you can defend yourself in any situation. For more information, please visit https://aliengearholsters.com.