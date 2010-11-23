Accokeek, MD - All that remains within the Beretta warehouse are shards of speckled egg shells as Beretta unleashes the lightest predator of its kind, the A400 Xplor Light. Shipping now to dealers across the nation, this new shotgun truly is the offspring of the A400 Xplor Unico, aka the “Green Monster,” featuring many of the same innovative technologies.

These monsters of shotgun innovation share the following technological advances: the Blink® operating system that allows the shotgun to cycle 36% faster than any other shotgun; the recoil dissipating Kick-Off® system which reduces felt recoil by 60%; the lightweight Micro-Core recoil pad and the very best cold-hammer forged barrels in the world featuring the Optima Bore HP® geometry, delivering unparalleled ballistic performance.

The similarities end there, as the A400 Xplor Light weighs just 6.28 pounds, making it the lightest Beretta semi-automatic on the market today. Chambered for 2 ¾” and 3” shells, the light green receiver performs time and again from the lightest loads to the last load of the day, making it the perfect hunting companion; comfortable enough to carry all day in the pheasant fields of South Dakota or continuously shoulder under the dove-blackened skies of Argentina.

Visit www.A400Xplor.com for more information on this new monster shotgun, and the entire A400 Xplor family.

