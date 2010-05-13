Beretta USA Announces NRA Convention Specials and Guest Speaker Schedule

ACCOKEEK, MD - Beretta U.S.A. announced today a variety of special activities at this year’s NRA Convention to be held from May14th to May 16th at the Charlotte North Carolina Convention Center.

In addition to a line-up of exciting guest speakers, product presentations, and Beretta’s show store with special NRA merchandise, convention-goers will also have the opportunity to win a U22 Neos Carbine kit and a Urika 2 Classic semiautomatic shotgun. Details on how to enter to win these prizes are available at the Beretta Booth #2413.

Each day of the Convention, Beretta will host a number of exciting guest speakers. Tim Abell, host of Grateful Nation will be at the booth to talk about special hunts he’s been on with America’s combat veterans. David Morris, from The Bucks of Tecomate, will tell about incredibly exciting moments hunting the big deer of Texas. Will Fennell, Beretta Team Shooter and North American FITASC Champion, will give shooting tips. Tony Makris, host of the NRA’s Under Wild Skies television series, will be on hand, as well as Chris Dorsey from The World Of Beretta television show. Marcus Luttrell, Navy SEAL and author of Lone Survivor, along with other guests, will make appearances throughout the show. Stop by the Beretta booth for specific dates and times.

On Saturday afternoon, May 15th, there will be a special presentation of the limited-edition issue of the Beretta M9 Anniversary Model. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the M9, Beretta is making 25 of these commemorative models. Details on the auction, as well as sweepstakes information, will be available at the Beretta booth. A portion of the auction proceeds will be donated to an organization supporting wounded veterans.

“Beretta is always proud to be an exhibitor and supporter of the National Rifle Association, and we are looking forward to welcoming NRA members to the Beretta Booth,” said Ryan Muety, Director of Marketing and Consumer Direct. “We have a lot of interesting offers just for the convention.” According to Muety, visitors to the Beretta booth can see the new website and will be offered information on how to save an additional 15% on purchases at the Beretta webstore.

Beretta U.S.A.

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.