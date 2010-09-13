Brownells Named Ammo Sponsor for Klays for Kids Sporting Clays Team Challenge

Brownells has donated and shipped 43 cases of shotshells to the 9th Annual Klays for Kids Sporting Clays Team Challenge, scheduled for September 24, 2010, at the Coyote Valley Sporting Clays range near Morgan Hill, California. The Klays shoot is hosted by the NFL Alumni Northern California Chapter (NFL Alumni-NCC).

“The Klays for Kids Sporting Clays Team Challenge is a great way to promote youth shooting sports in a safe, competitive setting. We’re glad we could help the NFL Alumni by donating ammunition for the event,” said Brownells President Pete Brownell.

Gary Weaver, chairperson for the Klays event and a member of the NFL Alumni-NCC’s executive committee said, “We appreciate Brownells’ donation, and we’re happy to have them as ammunition sponsor for the event.”

At the Klays event, shooters compete in teams of five, which include a celebrity captain. The tournament consist of sporting clays targets presented in a casual tournament format.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Bay Area kids’ charities, said Weaver, who is a former linebacker for the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

“Brownells’ ammo sponsorship covers one of our big costs,” he said, “which it allows us to donate more money to the charities. It’s a generous contribution that will help a lot of kids.”

For more information on the event, log on to www.nflalumninoca.org or call (650) 366-3659.

