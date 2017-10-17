Bushnell announces AR Optics Laser Sights

Three laser sight systems join the popular AR optics line

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Bushnell, an industry leader in high-performance optical solutions, announces the addition of three high-end laser sights to its industry-leading line of AR Optics.

Bushnell’s AR Optics line is already the category leader for MSRs. New this year, AR Optics now offers laser lighting systems in the Haste, Chase and Rush. Each model is a purpose-built laser sight with advanced features and high-performance output.

Waterproof, ergonomic and ready for every MSR – including AR pistols — the Bushnell AR Optics Haste is the epitome of forward-grip lasers. Available in red or green laser options, the Haste mounts under the bore, and provides a bright, continuous, long-lasting beam with the push of a single button. The waterproof construction ensures it won’t falter in bad weather.

The AR Optics Chase is two sights in one. Push a button for a bright, continuous laser beam available in red or green. Flip-up the post for a physical sight. The Chase mounts over the bore, allowing for a seamless, accurate transition between multiple targets. The back-up sight is ideal for longer shots, and integration saves valuable space on the accessory rail.

The AR Optics Rush is a hi-rise optics mount with built-in laser sight for close quarter environments. The integrated, offset laser saves space on the rifle. It is available in red or green, and projects a continuous, powerful beam with one push of a button. It replaces standard optics mounts, and is compatible with any optic that can be mounted on a picatinny rail.

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, is one of the most recognizable and trusted names in precision hunting, tactical and recreational optics and accessories.

