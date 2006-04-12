FATS Restructures Law Enforcement Sales Team, Adds Gary Thomas

SUWANEE, Ga. - FATS Inc. today announced the restructuring of its law enforcement sales team, which includes the addition of Gary Thomas as law enforcement accounts manager.

The reorganization brings FATS’ law enforcement sales team under Thomas’ leadership and will allow the company to focus on strategic account management in federal, state and municipal market segments.

“This restructuring was a result of a changing market environment,” said Bob Dare, vice president of global sales, FATS. “The sales force will now be channeled in a strategic direction that is focused on customer accounts without regard to region.

“FATS is committed to ensuring that our law enforcement customers have the most professional sales force available to respond to their needs. Gary Thomas’ depth of experience will help build these important relationships within the law enforcement and security market segments.”

Prior to joining FATS, Thomas was an executive with GLOCK and spent more than twenty years as a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent.