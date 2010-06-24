FNH USA extends promotion offering a free Insight Tech-Gear tactical illuminator

(McLean, Va.) - Due to high demand, FNH USA has extended its promotion for those who purchase a new FN Five-SeveN pistol between May 1 and July 31, 2010. Customers making a purchase between those dates are eligible to receive a free Insight Tech-Gear M3 tactical illuminator worth $120.

The FN Five-SeveN single-action autoloading pistol fires the low recoil 5.7 x 28mm cartridge making it ideal for personal protection, target shooting or tactical police competition shooting. It is available in matte black, olive drab green or flat dark earth frames with a choice of adjustable target sights or fixed three-dot combat sights and comes standard with three magazines, owner’s manual, locking device and lockable hard case.

The firearm-mounted Insight Tech-Gear M3 tactical illuminator -- first introduced in 1998 -- is rugged and reliable. According to Insight, it can be found in more law enforcement and personal defense holsters than any other firearm light on the market.

Please visit www.fnhusa.com for full details on the promotion and redemption forms. All paperwork must be postmarked no later than August 16, 2010.



Londonderry, N.H. based Insight Tech-Gear is a leader in the design, development and manufacture of tactical lasers, illuminators and thermal imaging equipment. In business for more than 20 years, it is a supplier to the U.S. Armed Forces.

FNH USA, LLC is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support.

Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.