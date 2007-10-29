FNH USA offers a free C-More Systems™ CRW Electronic Reflex Sight with purchase of FN PS90 Triple Rail or FN FS2000 Tactical

McLean, VA.—FNH USA is offering a free C-More Systems™ CRW Electronic Reflex Sight with the purchase of an FN PS90 Triple Rail (Product Numbers 3818950140, 3818950160, 3848950040 and 3848950060 only) or FN FS2000 (Product Numbers 3835980040 and 3835980060 only) purchased between November 1 and December 31, 2007 (while supplies last).

The C-More Systems sight features an open tube design, durable polymer construction, adjustable brightness control, a four MOA red dot reticle, and it easily mounts on any Weaver or Mil-Std 1913 accessory rail. The sight is valued at $379. Complete details are available at www.fnhusa.com or at FNH USA stocking dealers.

