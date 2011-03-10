FNH USA Welcomes Erik Lund

(McLean, Virginia) - FNH USA is pleased to welcome the noted 3-gun shooter Erik Lund to their competitive ranks. The holder of a USPSA Grand Master ranking, Lund has several state, regional and national 3-gun titles to his credit, and will be looking to add more gold to his trophy case as a member of the FNH USA competition group.

Known for his hard-charging shooting style, Lund has observed that in 3-gun competition “…if you don’t fall off the edge once in a while, you’ll never know where it’s at.”

“We are excited about this opportunity,” noted Tommy Thacker of the FNH USA competition group. “Erik brings a ton of experience and provides another solid addition to FNH USA.”

“I’ve shot with Erik over the past two years and we couldn’t have found a better representative for sportsmanship and integrity,” said Ken Pfau, Vice President of Law Enforcement and Commercial Sales at FNH USA. “We’re honored to have him join the team.”

An active competitor since 1994, Lund is the author of several magazine articles on practical shooting and has been the subject of several segments on nationally broadcast television programs covering the shooting sports. When not competing he serves as a federal agent, having more than 16 years in law enforcement at the state and national levels and more than 14 years as a firearms and defensive tactics instructor. A graduate of both the Virginia State Police Training Academy and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, Lund also holds the title of Senior Firearms Instructor at the United States Shooting Academy in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

FNH USA will be kicking off their national competition season at the Superstition Mountain Mystery 3-Gun Match slated for March 25-27 at the Rio Salado Sportsmans Club in Mesa, Arizona. The match will bring together several hundred of the best 3-gun competitors from across the country to test their shooting skill with rifles, pistols and shotguns. The match will also be televised on “3-Gun Nation” broadcast on the Versus Channel.

FHH USA competitors are slated to compete in the following major events in 2011:

March 25-27 - Superstition Mystery Mountain 3-Gun, Mesa, AZ

June 5-11 - MGM IronMan, Parma, ID

July 22-23 - Industry Masters, Park City, KY

Aug 4-6 - Rocky Mountain 3-Gun, Raton, NM

Sept 9-11 - Ozark 3-Gun, Lake Ozark, MO

Oct 21-23 - USPSA Multi-Gun Nationals, Las Vegas, NV

Nov 10-12 - FNH USA / 3-Gun Nation Championship, Glengary, WV

To follow the FNH USA competition group in action, visit www.fnhusa.com.

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium.



Photo credit: Courtesy of 3-Gun Nation