Frank Brownell Honored On Blue Book of Gun Values Cover

Brownells CEO Frank Brownell will be featured on the cover of the 32nd edition of the Blue Book of Gun Values, due for release in April 2011.

Blue Book Publications’ Author and Publisher S.P. Fjestad recently said, “Frank joins a long list of firearms industry leaders we’ve honored on the cover, such as WWII hero and past NRA President Joe Foss, publishing magnate Robert E. Petersen, and Outdoor Life’s former Shooting Editor Jim Carmichel. Last year, the 31st Edition’s cover featured legendary gunleather innovator John Bianchi.”

“It’s quite an honor to appear on the Blue Book’s cover,” said Frank Brownell. “The Blue Book and Brownells both work darn hard to make sure the gun buyer gets the most value for his dollar, so we make a good team.”

The first edition of the Blue Book of Gun Values was released in 1981 by Investment Rarities, a Minneapolis-based gold and silver company. More than 1.4 million copies of this best-selling title are now in circulation worldwide, making it the most popular firearms title ever published.

Brownells sells the current 31st edition of the Blue Book of Gun Values sells for $49.99 (Stock #117-000-007). Click this link to buy it: http://www.brownells.com/.aspx/pid=32497/Product/BLUE_BOOK_OF_GUN_VALUES

For more information on the full range of Blue Book Publication titles, click here: https://store.bluebookinc.com/Home/Default.aspx

At Brownells Everything is Guaranteed, period! ...Forever, 100%, with no restocking fees. Founded in 1939, they supply more than 30,000 firearms parts, accessories and gunsmithing tools to armorers, gunsmiths, and shooters worldwide. Brownells provides free tech help and there’s no minimum order size or small order fees. To order, or for more information, call 800-741-0015 or visit brownells.com and mention code PGZ.