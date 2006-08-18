Knoxx Axiom V/S® Stock - Painless Accuracy - Unmatched Quality

For the ultimate in rifle stocks, Knoxx presents the Axiom V/S Stock for bolt-action rifles. This stock utilizes the SpecOps recoil-reducing stock along with a CNC-machined billet all aluminum fore-stock for the absolute maximum in accuracy and stability. Matchless in design and ergonomics, the Axiom V/S Stock is at home in the forest, on the competition bench or on the battlefield.

The Axiom V/S stock is almost organic in the way that it fits, feels, and adjusts to the shooter. Set the adjustable length-of-pull to the ideal setting in seconds and adjust as conditions change. Adding or removing a heavy coat will not be problem with the Axiom VS, nor will the addition of a tactical vest or body armor.

The lightweight aluminum fore-stock is powder-coated for all-weather use and features a highly tactile and sensuous shape that is pleasing to the hand and the eye. Since each stock is machined to fit a specific action, additional bedding is not required. The Axiom V/S stock will draw out the full accuracy potential of your rifle. All this without the punishing recoil found with most rifles.

Axiom means an accepted truth or fact…Axiom V/S - The Best Stock on the Planet!™

Features:

Rugged Billet Aluminum and Fiberglass-Reinforced Polymer Construction

Instantly Adjustable Length-of-Pull from 11.5 to 15.5 Inches

Durable Black Powder-Coated Finish on Fore-Stock

Two Recoil Suppression Devices for Maximum Recoil Reduction

Completely Free-Floated Barrel

CNC-Milled for Perfect Receiver Fit

Benefits:

Ends Painful Recoil and Flinching

Properly Fitted Stock for Improved Comfort

Maximum Accuracy Possible from Rifle

Ideal Configuration for All Shooting Positions

Even Heavy Magnum Calibers are Pain-Free

Allows for Increased Practice for Improved Shooting Skills

The Axiom V/S Stock. Soon to be available for most Remington, Winchester, Mauser, Ruger, Savage, Howa 1500 and Weatherby Vanguard rifles. $489.95 MSRP.

Call Knoxx Industries toll-free at 877-465-6699 for more information or write to: Knoxx Industries LLC, 500 Linne Rd. Ste A, Paso Robles, CA 93446. Visit on-line at www.knoxx.com.