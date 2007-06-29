TASER International Receives Order for 1,420 TASER X26 Devices from Riverside County

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices today announced the receipt of a purchase order for 1,420 TASER® X26 Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) and related accessories from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are pleased to see the continued and steady expansion of the use of TASER devices in California following an extensive test and evaluation period,” said Tom Smith, Chairman and co-founder of TASER International. “We look forward to supporting the men and women of the Riverside Sheriff’s Department through the deployment of TASER systems to protect life,” concluded Mr. Smith.

This order is expected to ship in the second quarter and possibly the third quarter of 2007.