TASER International to Introduce Wireless eXtended Range Electronic Projectile At Annual TASER Tactical Conference July 9

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (PRIME NEWSWIRE) -- TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq:TASR) a market leader in advanced electronic control devices today announced it will introduce its much-anticipated XREP wireless 12-gauge Neuro Muscular Incapacitation (NMI) projectile at the annual TASER® Tactical Conference on July 9, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. The Conference, normally restricted to active duty law enforcement and military officers, will include an open session for media to attend the keynote address by Tom and Rick Smith, Chairman and CEO respectively, at the conference’s opening from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m.

“The Wireless eXtended Range Electronic Projectile (XREP) is truly a revolutionary technology breakthrough, culminating five years of intensive research and development and a dream that began 14 years ago with the founding of TASER International,” said Rick Smith, CEO. “The XREP introduces not only amazingly miniaturized TASER technology, but groundbreaking flight stabilization and microprocessor-controlled intelligent electrode selection technologies - in a package that weighs only 14 grams, or half an ounce. The XREP projectile is, by an order of magnitude, the most sophisticated weapon system ever launched from a 12-gauge shotgun platform.”

XREP product images, video demonstrations, and public specifications will not be released until the keynote presentation. Limited previews of advanced features will be posted on TASER International’s website at www.TASER.com/XREP - with the keynote address and full product features being released on July 9.

The Company plans to release the XREP into a field test for 6 to 12 months starting in the fall of 2007, with full release of production in 2008 upon completion of the field trial phase. Law enforcement, military, and press can sign up to attend the TASER Tactical Conference (Media may attend the keynote XREP demonstration only) at www.TASER.com/XREP.