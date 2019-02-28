Don’t miss the Sightmark showcase at OSPOA 2019

MANSFIELD, Texas — The Oklahoma Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (OSPOA) is set to host Sightmark at their conference and vendor show.

The OSPOA 2019 Conference and Vendor Show is scheduled for March 26-27 at the Choctaw Resort and Casino in Durant, Oklahoma. Sightmark will showcase law enforcement and military-inspired red dots, riflescopes and accessories.

Each year, OSPOA hosts CLEET-certified training courses to help fulfill continuing education requirements for all law enforcement officers and many vendors from surrounding areas.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn from industry professionals and get hands-on with the latest technology which exceeds law enforcement and military demands.

About OSPOA

The Oklahoma Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association is a 501c (3) non-profit organization made up of law enforcement and private security personnel representing all branches of law enforcement including, city, county, state, tribal and federal agencies, along with private sector safety professionals. The primary purpose of the OSPOA is to promote professionalism within the law enforcement and private security professions, to provide training for Oklahoma’s law enforcement and private security personnel, and to promote the highest of ethical and moral standards in the law enforcement and private security professions.

Visit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to learn more about Sightmark® products.

About Sightmark®

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sightmark.com.