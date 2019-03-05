IWA 2019: Meprolight highlight its first augmented weapon sight; the MEPRO FORESIGHT

March 4, Meprolight (1990) Ltd. — a member of the SK Group and a leading manufacturer of electro-optical systems, thermal and night vision equipment, self-illuminated night sights, for military, law enforcement and civil applications –will introduce at IWA 2019 the MEPRO FORESIGHT, the first augmented weapon sight which provides essential tactical data projected right on the transparent optical lens.

The data, projected in real-time, includes battery level, sensor data, Bluetooth connectivity and a shot counter (future software upgrade). It has five present reticles for various tactical scenarios, a built-in compass and an inside leveler to maximize hitting capability. A built-in sensor allows for automatic brightness adjustment.

The MEPRO FORESIGHT integrates with the Meprolight’s mobile APP (Android and iOS) through a Bluetooth interface. The APP allows up to 10 zeroing weapon profiles or user profiles and a digital zeroing mechanism allows the user to upload a present zeroing profile. It features up-to-date and the latest MEPRO FORESIGHT firmware a rich reticle database, plus it allows previously stored profiles from the mobile APP to the sight.

“We are very proud to be the first to introduce the first weapon sight based on AR technology”, says Benny Kokia, VP Marketing and Sales, “The AR technology enables the user to choose the relevant reticle for deferent missions while using the same sight.”

The MEPRO FORESIGHT augmented weapon sight powered with a USB-C port. The display window dimensions are 33 x 20mm (1.299” x .787”) with an overall dimension of 117 x 60 x 68mm (4.6” x 2.35” x 2.65”) and weighs 280g (9.9 oz.).

About Meprolight

Meprolight is a member of the SK Group and a leading international electro-optics company, developing, manufacturing and marketing systems for armed forces, law enforcement agencies and civilian markets since 1990. Meprolight provides comprehensive solutions with a wide array of combat-proven products: electro-optical and optical sights and devices, night vision sights and observation systems, digital Low light handheld devices, thermal sights, and other self-illuminated products and accessories. Meprolight’s solutions are currently operational in safety and security applications for law enforcement, military and civilian communities worldwide.

About SK Group

SK Group is a privately held technology and innovation holding company specializing in global frontline defense, and paramilitary solutions, marine infrastructures and property development. SK Group provides small arms systems, electro-optic and laser solutions, imaging systems, naval solutions and more. SK’s companies offer a powerful track record of technology, experience and excellence.