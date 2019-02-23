Make your mark with the new Citadel 1-10x24 CR1 Riflescope

MANSFIELD, Texas — Sightmark expands the premium line of Citadel Riflescopes with the addition of the Citadel 1-10x24 CR1 Riflescope.

Designed for competition shooters, close- to mid-range hunting and law enforcement, the Citadel is packed with features to bring shooters to the next level traditionally sought by top-tier shooters.

The Citadel 1-10x24 CR1 Riflescope (SM13138CR1) comes complete with all the same features that the Citadel family offers like a fine-etched, red-illuminated reticle with 11 brightness settings.

In addition, they feature premium, fully multi-coated glass for crisp clarity and a 30mm, 6061-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum tube, and are IP67 waterproof, dustproof, fogproof and shockproof.

The Citadel 1-10x24 features a second focal plane CR1 reticle calibrated for 55-grain .223 ammunition, capped low-profile turrets and ½-MOA per click windage and elevation adjustability with a total adjustment range on each axis of 100 MOA.

