Sightmark Mini M-Spec gets a face lift

MANSFIELD, Texas — Sightmark’s Mini M-Spec is receiving a facelift with the addition of the Dark Earth model. Designed for law enforcement, the Mini M-Spec is a great optic for competition shooting, hunting and home defense applications.

The Mini features an aluminum housing with a steel protective shield, making it one of the most reliable sights on the market. The user-friendly sight features ambidextrous digital switch controls to benefit both left- and right-handed users.

This reflex sight features 10 brightness levels, allowing the sight to be used in any environment, from day hours to extreme low-light situations. The Mini M-Spec windage and elevation adjustments can be made with just a click of a button without the need of extra tools. It will be available in two different models, fixed mount system (FMS) and locking quick detach (LQD), perfect for your pistols, shotguns, ARs and AKs. Both models come with a low-profile mount and AR riser mount along with a rubber cover, battery and manual.

If you are a dealer and to speak to someone about pre-orders or becoming a new authorized Sightmark dealer please contact sales@sightmark.com or if you are a media member and would like to test and evaluate please contact mediarelations@sightmark.com.

About Sightmark®

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sightmark.com.