Israeli Special Forces Tactical and Self-Defense Shooting Courses Now Offered in the U.S.

Farmingdale, New York – Mako Defense, the training division of The Mako Group (“Mako”), headquartered in Farmingdale, NY, has scheduled the dates for their next set of Israeli Special Forces Tactical and Self-Defense Shooting Courses, which use the Israeli Method of fighting. Training will take place in Alaska beginning on September 2, 2010 in the Mat-Su Valley area and on September 11, 2010 in the Fairbanks area. The same courses will also be offered in Nixa, Missouri beginning September 20, 2010.

Mako Defense teaches the Israeli Method of fighting exactly as it is taught to the Israeli Special Forces, not the modified version that some companies may offer in the United States. Mako Defense instructors have extensive experience as operators and instructors in the most elite Israeli Special Forces units, including:

• Yamam – or Special Police Unit is the elite police counter-terrorism unit in Israel. Yamam specializes in hostage-rescue operations and offensive take-over raids against targets in civilian areas. It also performs SWAT duties and undercover police work.

• Duvdevan – an elite unit of the Israeli Special Forces. Duvdevan is particularly noted for conducting undercover operations against militants in urban areas.

• Sayeret Mat’kal – a top Special Forces unit. Its main roles are counter-terrorism, deep reconnaissance, and obtaining strategic intelligence behind enemy lines. Sayeret Mat’kal is also in charge of hostage rescue missions outside Israeli borders, such as the Operation Entebbe in 1976.

• Classified units of the Israeli Secret Service.

Mako Defense instructors teach and use these fighting techniques in Israel on a daily basis.

“Far more than just the typical carbine and pistol shooting courses, the Israeli Method is a comprehensive martial art that prepares students to effectively defend against, and immediately neutralize, any violent threat. Students enrolled in Mako Defense courses quickly gain a high level of competence in all aspects of the use of their firearms, leaving the courses more highly trained than many firearm instructors”, says Addy Sandler, The Mako Group’s CEO. “Students are also taught simple, effective Krav Maga techniques for unarmed defense against armed or physically superior attackers. Krav Maga, known for its extremely efficient and brutal counter-attacks, is taught to many elite special forces around the world.”

The Israeli Method, forged in a society that is under the constant threat of violent terror attacks, is designed to be as practical for off-duty police or civilians shopping in a mall as it is for Special Forces soldiers operating behind enemy lines. It can be effectively used by an individual operating alone, a team of two, a SWAT team, or an infantry platoon. Because of this flexibility, the techniques taught in these courses are applicable to personal self-defense as well as to law enforcement work and military operations.

While Mako Defense courses are the ultimate in self-defense training, they are specifically designed to increase the proficiency of law enforcement, military, and security personnel.

The following Israeli Special Forces Tactical and Self-Defense Shooting Courses are scheduled in the United States for September and October 2010. Each class is limited to 15 participants:

• Anchorage/Mat-Su Valley, Alaska

• Carbine I: September 2-3, 2010

• Carbine II: September 4, 2010

• Pistol I: September 5-6, 2010

• Pistol II: September 7, 2010

• Fairbanks, Alaska

• Carbine I: September 11-12, 2010

• Carbine II: September 13, 2010

• Pistol I: September 14-15, 2010

• Pistol II: September 16, 2010

• Nixa, Missouri

• Pistol I: September 20-21, 2010

• Pistol II: September 22, 2010

• Carbine I: September 23-24, 2010

• Carbine II: September 25, 2010

• Pistol I: September 27-28, 2010

• Pistol II: September 29, 2010

• Carbine I: September 30-October 1, 2010

• Carbine II: October 2, 2010

As with any effective martial art, Mako Defense courses are designed so that those who complete a course have the opportunity to enroll in a more advanced course, progressing easily and quickly to the next level of proficiency.

Pricing is US$300 per day per course, plus 200 rounds of ammunition per day.

For information about the Alaska courses call (907) 764-7205 or send an email to training@makodefense.com. For information about the Missouri courses, call (417) 849-3233 or send an email to ed.porat@themakogroup.com.

Note: Courses in the Atlanta, Georgia area are currently being planned for fall 2010 or winter 2011. For more information or to be put on a list to be advised of the course dates, call (404) 843-9460 or send an email to ronnie.genser@themakogroup.com.

About Mako Defense

Mako Defense is the training division of The Mako Group (“Mako”), headquartered in Farmingdale, NY. Mako Defense is dedicated to providing the best available Israel Special Forces Tactical and Self-Defense Shooting courses to military personnel, law enforcement officers, government and private security organizations, and individuals. Mako Defense training consists of the latest techniques used by Israeli military, law enforcement, and their Special Forces units. Instructors are highly qualified with years of real-world combat experience in the most elite of the Israeli Special Forces units. In addition to public courses, Mako Defense offers instruction and lectures (limited to law enforcement, military, and security organizations) in advanced techniques, such as methods for active shooter and hostage situations; airport, bus, and public transport situations; EOD and bomb disposal; and transportation and port security. Additional information about Mako Defense is available at www.MakoDefense.com, or call (631) 880-3396 or send an e-mail to info@MakoDefense.com

About The Mako Group

The Mako Group manufactures, markets, and distributes innovative security products for law enforcement, the military, and the outdoors market. The company is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York and has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Nixa, Missouri; and Anchorage, Alaska. The Mako Group is the sole source North American marketer for three Israeli security products companies – FAB Defense weapon accessories, Front Line holsters, and Sansolo EOD & Breaching devices. The Mako Group also manufactures and distributes Mako Defense weapons accessories and exclusively markets Global Military Gear weapons accessories and tactical gear.

Additional Mako Group company and product information is available at www.themakogroup.com, or call (631) 880-3396 or send e-mail to info@themakogroup.com