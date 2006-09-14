More than $12,000 in prizes in the “Louder Than Words” Raffle

Win an Heirloom Pistol Package for just $10!

Want to own a heirloom matching custom pistol, holster, knife and presentation case for only $10? Well, you can!

Louder Than Words (LTW, www.louderthanwords.us) is an organization composed of a few of America’s finest custom pisolsmiths, knife makers, and holster artisans that provide financial benefit to worthwhile causes. They do this by donating a package every year that consists of a custom gun, custom knife, and a custom leather holster and accessories.

This year’s package is worth well over $14,000 and includes a new stainless steel Colt Series 80 1911 pistol.

The pistol customization includes professional frame and slide fit, match fit barrel, professional grade trigger and action components, beveled magazine well, flat topped and serrated slide with bordered slide flats, low-profile fixed combat sights, hand checkered front strap and mainspring housing, lowered and flared ejection port, match grade extractor, re-cut and polished feed ramp, hand cut and finished magazine release, match fit and tuned ejector, and handmade exotic wood stocks with inlaid LTW logo.

Each of the LTW gunsmiths will add their special touch. The gun craftsmen extraordinaire include Ted Yost, Ned Christiansen, C.T. Brian, Chuck Rogers, Don Williams, John Harrison, Stan Chen, Lew Bonitz, Steve Bailey, and Jason Burton.

The knife is built by two of the finest craftsmen in the industry: Neil Blackwood and Jim Burke. The 2006 4-inch LTW knife features a polished S30V stainless steel blade, with ironwood inlayed scales matching the LTW pistol, and titanium bolsters. The holster by renowned holster maker Josh Bulman—a version of his FDS model—is black leather with sharkskin accents, and a matching magazine pouch.

Legendary holster maker Lou Alessi fashioned a beautiful black sharkskin knife sheath that perfectly accompanies the knife, holster, and magazine pouch. The entire package is accented by a beautiful leather case by Lou Alessi fitted for the LTW gun, two magazines, and knife.

The beneficiary this year is the Cops4Kids pistol match program (www.posacops4kids.com) organized by the Police Officers Safety Association (POSA) which will raffle off the package from October 1 through December 29, 2006. The drawing will be held at the Shot Show on January 11, 2007. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Jimmy Fund and its for pediatric cancer research cure programs.

The POSA Cops4Kids program is inspired by and dedicated to the memory of Isabella deBethencourt, the infant daughter of Heather and police trainer Michael deBethencourt, who died from cancer at 11 months of age in May of 2003.

To purchase your raffle tickets, go to the raffle website located at www.posacops4kids.com/raffle starting October 1.

Buy one, or several, chances to win this one-of-a-kind heirloom set. Winners will be notified after the drawing. If you have ever known a child with cancer, you will understand our drive to help!