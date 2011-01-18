SentrySafe Introduces Two New Gun Safe Models at Shot Show 2011

SentrySafe Continues to Provide Quality Gun Protection and Storage Options at Affordable Prices

Las Vegas, NV - SentrySafe, the global leader in security storage containers, launched two innovative gun safe models at the 2011 Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT) held at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas, January 18 - 21, 2011. The new products are the patent pending Home Defense Center Safe and the Quick Access Pistol Safe.

“Our new SentrySafe gun safe models have been built based on feedback from our existing customers,” said SentrySafe director of marketing Greg Bonsib. “These new products feature quick access and quiet entry for gun owners and hunting enthusiasts -- all at an affordable price with the high-quality, proven protection and performance consumers have come to expect from the SentrySafe brand.”

Home Defense Center Safe

The Home Defense Center Safe includes advanced Pry Guard security features such as big, oversized bolts, a pry-resistant, exclusive SentrySafe door design and a quick-entry, zero feedback electronic lock. All moving parts have been silenced and are whisper quiet when opening. The unique safe design, including a door that conveniently opens to 180 degrees, allows for discreet storage in the corner of a room. Pedestal feet protect the flooring beneath the unit and a personal defense tray provides organizational and storage space for a phone and flashlight in case of emergency.

The Home Defense Center Safe will be available in early summer in sporting goods stores around the U.S. and retails for $399 MSRP.

Quick Access Pistol Safe

The Quick Access Pistol Safe features an electronic, quick-entry, zero feedback lock. A gas strut system ensures that the door will open quietly and stay open, allowing for single handed access even in tight spaces. The unit features back or bottom mounting for more versatility and a pry-resistant, exclusive SentrySafe door design to prevent theft. Closed cell foam prevents any damage to the gun from outside elements.

The Quick Access Pistol Safe will be available in early summer in sporting goods stores around the U.S. and retails for $199 MSRP.

Law Enforcement and Military Discount Program

To show appreciation to the dedicated men and women who serve our country, SentrySafe is also offering a 10 to 40 percent discount on select products for all homeland security, federal agency, and military personnel, police officers and firefighters. This is the second year SentrySafe has offered a discount for service men and women. Visit www.SentrySafe.com\USHeroes for additional information on the Law Enforcement and Military Discount Program, a full list of candidates, product details, applicable forms and ordering information.

About SentrySafe

Founded in 1930, SentrySafe is the world leader in offering fire-resistant and security storage solutions for important documents and valuables. A global presence, SentrySafe today produces more fire-resistant chests, files, safes, security storage containers and gun safes than any other company in the world. The company’s manufacturing headquarters are in Rochester, N.Y., and sales operations exist in the U.S., Canada, Japan and UK. SentrySafe distributes products to more than 54 countries worldwide. SentrySafe employs more than 450, most of whom are located in the company’s Rochester location.