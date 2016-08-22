Sheriff Clarke: The Thin Blue Line

Being a law enforcement officer is becoming increasingly dangerous as violent protests are blamed on members of the thin blue line. Many in the mainstream media and political leaders have put targets on the backs of those who wear a badge. But Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Sheriff David A. Clarke, Jr.—a 38-year career cop—says they can’t back down. He blames the Black Lives Matter movement for fueling the flames of anger toward law enforcement. And states that the one group that truly cares about the lives of black people are American police officers.

Guest: Sheriff David A. Clarke

Watch the video here

