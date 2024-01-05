T4E at the 2024 SHOT Show in Las Vegas

PRESS RELEASE

FORT SMITH, Ark. — T4E will showcase their products and services at the 2024 SHOT Show at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas on January 23-26, 2024, located at Booth #20501.

At SHOT Show, professionals from around the world in the shooting sports, hunting, outdoor, law enforcement, and armed forces industries will gather to do business.

For attendees, this is their chance to expand inventory, discover new products and manufacturers, find deals, gain insights from regulatory experts, and learn effective business strategies. For exhibitors, this is their opportunity to showcase their products in person, meet the supply chain suppliers, get deals in place, and network with retailers.

T4E Product Highlight

T4E will feature its Walther PDP pistol along with the P2P HDP 50 and HDP 50 Compact pistols and several other training for engagement equipment at the T4E SHOT Show Booth #20501. Attendees will be able to discuss with experts and find ways to customize a deal to expand their inventory and training based on their specific needs.

About SHOT Show

The SHOT Show is owned by NSSF, the Firearm Industry Trade Association, and is restricted to the shooting, hunting, and outdoor trade professionals and commercial buyers and sellers of military, law enforcement, and tactical products and services ONLY. The SHOT Show is not open to the general public.

About T4E - Training 4 Engagement

T4E offers training markers for responsible gun owners and operators that incorporate authentic weight, feel, and action to provide the most realistic training experience with the least cost possible. T4E is a brand of Umarex USA, Incorporated, one of North America’s fastest-growing family-owned outdoor sport and recreation companies. Umarex USA innovates, develops, and markets products under brands owned or licensed by its parent company, UMAREX GmbH & Co. KG. Such brands include Axeon®, Beretta®, Browning®, Colt®, Elite Force®, GLOCK®, Heckler & Koch®, Rekt®, Ruger®, RWS®, Smith & Wesson®, UMAREX®, Walther® and others. For additional information regarding Umarex USA visit UmarexUSA.info. T4Eguns.com | Training@T4Eguns.com | 479-646-4210 ext. 299 # # #

