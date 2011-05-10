NLEOMF to Host 4th Annual YPD BLUE 5K: Run for a Reason

West Yarmouth, MA — On Sunday, May 15th, 2011 at 11:00 AM the Yarmouth Police Relief Association and the Yarmouth Police Department will host our fourth annual YPD BLUE 5K - Run for a Reason as a healthy fundraiser to honor and remember those who make a difference in our community during National Police Week, which recognizes the service and sacrifice of U.S. Law Enforcement officers.

This year’s race will generate funds and support for the following groups:

Family of Fallen Woburn

Massachusetts Police Officer John B. Maguire

Town of Yarmouth Flax Pond Recreation Center Building Project

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School Girls Ice Hockey Team

Tourette Syndrome Association Summer Camp

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Pre-Race Ceremony

This year’s race will include special recognition of Woburn (MA) Officer John B. Maguire, who was killed in the line of duty on December 26, 2010. The pre-race announcement program will include a tribute to Officer Maguire, a prayer for the fallen and their families, a moment of silence, and the singing of our National Anthem by Barnstable Police Officer Steven O’Brien.

Officer John B. “Jack” Maguire was a veteran officer, having served with the Woburn Police Department for 34 years. Officer Maguire was appointed to the Woburn Police Department on June 26, 1977. He was sworn in by his father, Police Chief Thomas Maguire, and wore Badge 23 which had been his father’s badge number. He was shot and killed by a violent career criminal on December 26, 2010. This was the first line of duty death in the Woburn Police Department since it’s inception in 1847.

Officer Maguire had celebrated his 60th birthday three days before his death, and had given notice of his intention to retire in October 2011. He is survived by his wife and three grown children. Yarmouth Police Officer Brad Erickson will also be remembered. Officer Erickson was killed in the line of duty on December 1, 2000.

Over 19,000 officers have sacrificed their lives to protect us throughout our nation’s history. 2010 was a particularly dangerous year for law enforcement officers. Following a two year decline, law enforcement fatalities in 2010 spiked to 152. This was an increase of nearly 25 percent compared to last year, when 122 officers were killed in the line of duty.

We run to remember and honor them all.

Race Facts

The course is a 3.1 mile fast, flat, and scenic waterfront route along beautiful Nantucket Sound and Bass River that will start and end at the Skipper Restaurant located at 152 South Shore Drive in Bass River.

This year’s event will include a special Kid’s Race at 10:15 AM which will benefit the Dennis-Yarmouth Schools Are Great Fund, founded by a group of parents who are working with the community to support the seven Dennis-Yarmouth schools.

Reporter Kathy Curran of WBZ-TV4 News in Boston—an avid runner and a summertime Yarmouth resident—will again serve as the special race emcee. There will be prizes and awards for the tops finishers in each category including a special division for the fastest male and female police officers and firefighters. Hot dogs and chowder will be provided by The Skipper Restaurant, and local band Blue Montuna will provide musical entertainment.

The professionally timed race and non-competitive walk are open to people of all ages and fitness levels and everyone is encouraged to participate. For additional information and to register online please visit our web site at www.ypdblue5k.com or stop in at the main desk at Yarmouth Police Headquarters. More information about the Kid’s Race is available at www.DYschoolsaregreat.com.