National Law Enforcement Museum to host media preview day ahead of grand opening

WHAT: The National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building — the nation’s only museum that explores nearly every facet of American law enforcement opening to the public on October 13, 2018 — will host a Media Preview Day ahead of the Museum’s grand opening. Members of the media are invited to experience the Museum’s interactive and immersive exhibits first-hand including Take the Case, 911 Emergency Ops, and the Training Simulator. Tours will be provided, and attendees will be encouraged to capture photos and video footage. WHEN: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm WHERE: 444 E Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001 WHO: Spokespeople will be available for interviews and to answer questions including: David Brant, Executive Director, National Law Enforcement Museum Craig Floyd, CEO, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Rebecca Looney, Senior Director of Exhibits & Programs, National Law Enforcement Museum Paul Steinberg, Chief Technology Officer, Motorola Solutions Interested media can schedule a tour using this link: LawEnforcementMuseum.org/MediaCredentials About the National Law Enforcement Museum

Authorized by Congress in 2000, the 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building tells the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience along with educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization established in 1984. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Museum, visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org. About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 21,541 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now building the new National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience. The Museum is working to expand and enrich the relationship shared by law enforcement and the community through the Museum’s educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs.