Essential Software Development Extends Free Trial Period for Peace Officer Background Investigation Tracking System

WARRENTON, Virginia – Essential Software Development, LLC has extended the free trial period for Peace Office Background Investigation Tracking system from 30 days to 60 days. Peace Officer Background Investigation Tracking System (POBITS) is designed to assist law enforcement agencies in conducting background investigations on candidates for sworn and unsworn positions in accordance with Peace Officer Standards and Training guidelines.

POBITS is a web-based software solution that gives all investigation participants direct access to the system to complete their questionnaires while giving background investigators complete control and visibility investigation progress and activities. POBITS produces POST compliant reports based on investigator findings and narrative comments. This is a new and unique capability never before available to the law enforcement background investigator and is similar to the system used in the federal government to process background investigations for security clearances.

“We’re finding that many of our trial users require more time for a full evaluation. Some are using their trial period to complete a full background investigation, and it just takes a bit more time. Naturally, we want our prospective users to fully understand the benefits of the system prior to adoption”, reported Kingsley Klosson, the managing owner of Essential Software Development, LLC. In developing this system, Mr. Klosson and his team wanted to maximize the use of modern software capabilities and bring a “game-changer” to the background investigation process. Using POBITS, a candidate’s references may actually complete an on-line questionnaire within minutes, instead of days or weeks. This vastly reduces the cycle times for interactions with investigation participants.

About Essential Software Development, LLC

Essential Software Development, LLC was incorporated in Virginia in 2003, though the company was founded in 1991 when development began on its first product. Among other vertical market software products, Essential Software Development provides the leading pledge management and accounting system for the Combined Federal Campaign, the annual charitable pledge drive within the federal workforce that raises over $280 million annually for charities throughout the U.S. and the world.