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Police leaders are being asked to do more with less. Calls for service are diversifying, digital evidence keeps expanding, reporting requirements keep growing, and staffing alone can’t solve every capacity problem.

But before asking where AI fits, leaders should ask a more basic question: Where is your agency losing time?

The new Police1 Leadership Institute guide, “Give the Time Back: How AI Can Build Real Capacity in Policing,” gives chiefs and command staff a way to find that answer and to decide whether technology can give meaningful time back to their people.

Download the guide to learn how to:



Distinguish a true staffing shortage from inefficient processes that consume capacity

Find the hidden friction in workflows, handoffs, duplicate entry, backlogs and rework

Identify the tasks that suit AI while keeping human judgment where it belongs

Establish a baseline before deploying new technology so you can measure whether it works

Turn recovered hours into measurable value, from reducing overtime and backlogs to giving officers and investigators more time for the work that matters most

Saving time isn’t the outcome. What your agency does with that time is.

Download the guide for a framework to measure capacity, evaluate AI and give your people more time for the work only they can do.

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!