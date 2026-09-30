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Where is your agency losing time?

Before investing in AI — or adding staff — learn how to find hidden capacity, measure what technology actually gives back and put those recovered hours where they matter most

September 30, 2026 02:10 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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Police leaders are being asked to do more with less. Calls for service are diversifying, digital evidence keeps expanding, reporting requirements keep growing, and staffing alone can’t solve every capacity problem.

But before asking where AI fits, leaders should ask a more basic question: Where is your agency losing time?

The new Police1 Leadership Institute guide, “Give the Time Back: How AI Can Build Real Capacity in Policing,” gives chiefs and command staff a way to find that answer and to decide whether technology can give meaningful time back to their people.

Download the guide to learn how to:

  • Distinguish a true staffing shortage from inefficient processes that consume capacity
  • Find the hidden friction in workflows, handoffs, duplicate entry, backlogs and rework
  • Identify the tasks that suit AI while keeping human judgment where it belongs
  • Establish a baseline before deploying new technology so you can measure whether it works
  • Turn recovered hours into measurable value, from reducing overtime and backlogs to giving officers and investigators more time for the work that matters most

Saving time isn’t the outcome. What your agency does with that time is.

Download the guide for a framework to measure capacity, evaluate AI and give your people more time for the work only they can do.

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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