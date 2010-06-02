Frisco, Texas Contracts for Intersection Safety Program

Aamerican Traffic Solutions, Inc. Named Partner for Road Safety

Scottsdale, Ariz.– The City Council representing Frisco, Texas unanimously agreed to install life-saving Intersection Safety Cameras in their community to improve road safety for their residents. The City selected American Traffic Solutions, Inc. (ATS) to administer the program.

More than 500 communities in the United States are now using cameras to deter red-light running and the fatalities, injuries and property damage that result from red-light runners. The cameras monitor intersections and accident-prone areas 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing police officers to deal with other crimes, which makes the entire community safer.

“The police department has used photo red light enforcement previously and has seen the benefits that it can provide to the citizens of Frisco,” said Todd Renshaw, Frisco Chief of Police. “These benefits include a reduction in traffic crashes at selected intersections and a significant impact on driver behavior. By entering into this agreement with ATS, it will allow the police department to deploy another resource in making intersections safer.”

In addition to police staff reviewing the contract, the Frisco Red Light Camera Citizen Advisory Committee previously reviewed the two vendors vying for selection and supported the selection of ATS. “The City of Frisco did a detailed evaluation of the leading Road Safety Solutions vendors including presentations, demonstrations, in depth technology reviews, customer reference checks, customer site visits, and other critical due diligence,” said Rick Fletcher, Red Light Advisory Board member. “ATS, the leader in Texas with 21 cities under contract, was deemed to have superior technology, better customer service, and based on vendor viability review - the least risk of vendor obsolescence, as well as the most advantageous safety benefits. By entering into this agreement with ATS, it will make all intersections, regardless if cameras are installed or not at that specific intersection, safer for our citizens and visitors throughout Frisco due to the significant overall education aspects of the program.”

“We appreciate and thank the City of Frisco for selecting ATS,” said James Tuton, ATS president and CEO. “We currently partner with more than 200 communities across North America that use our technology. We’re confident that once we’ve had an opportunity to assess the most dangerous intersections and get our cameras installed, Frisco will be a safer place to live and drive. Our experience shows that our Road Safety Programs modify driver behavior dramatically.”

Cameras will capture a photograph of a vehicle as it runs the red light. The violation photographs will be reviewed by ATS technicians and then by the police department for final review and authorization. Citations are issued to the owners of the offending vehicles. The registered owner has the option to pay the fine or appeal the citation in court. These citations do not result in points on the drivers’ record.

ATS has been selected to administer Intersection Safety Camera programs in 24 Texas communities, including: Amarillo, Arlington, Balcones Heights, Baytown, Burleson, Cedar Hill, Cleveland, Conroe, Diboll, Fort Worth, Harris County, Houston, Humble, Hutto, Irving, Jersey Village, Little Elm, Magnolia, South Houston, Splendora, Sugar Land, Watauga and Willis.

About American Traffic Solutions:

As the company whose principals were the architects of the first road safety cameras in the United States in 1987, ATS is also the fastest growing provider in North America, serving more than 26 million people in more than 200 communities including: New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., St. Louis, Houston, Seattle and San Diego. ATS is a privately-owned, U.S. corporation headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. For more information, please visit: www.atsol.com.