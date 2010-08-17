Independent Statewide Poll Shows Strong Support Across Washington for Intersection Safety Cameras

Scottsdale, Ariz. – A new statewide survey conducted by a nationally respected independent polling company found strong support for intersection safety cameras among Washington residents. Of the 500 adults polled by SurveyUSA on July 21st, 55 percent favor the technology as a way to enforce red-light running laws.

Other highlights from the survey include:

• 73 percent of respondents favor photo enforcement cameras in school zones to catch speeders.

• 84 percent have seen another driver run a red light in the past year.

• 74 percent would be more likely to stop at an intersection with a red light camera if the light was turning yellow.

The Washington poll was sponsored by KING-TV in Seattle and may be viewed at http://www.surveyusa.com/client/PollPrint.aspx?g=02fc57c1-1357-4c5c-a26d-e923d4052c5d&d=0

“The findings are consistent with other polls and surveys around the nation, and we’re pleased to see residents in Washington also view intersection safety cameras as a successfully proven tool that improves safety on community roads around the country,” said James Tuton, President and CEO of American Traffic Solutions, the leader in road safety programs.

Even greater national support for intersection safety cameras was expressed in a poll conducted in 2009 by the Partnership for Advancing Road Safety, in which 80 percent of Americans voiced support for using intersection safety cameras to identify vehicles that run red lights.

