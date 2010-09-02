Law Enforcement Associates Launches “Previews” Video Surveillance System

ABC Affiliate Airs Story Illustrating Effectiveness of Remote Video System

Raleigh, NC- Law Enforcement Associates Corporation (LEA), a leading U.S.-based developer, manufacturer and distributor of electronic surveillance and monitoring equipment, today announced the formal launch of its anticipated Previews portable video surveillance platform.

Previews is a small, low-power video operating unit that allows users to remotely monitor and control LEA or third-party surveillance camera systems over PCs, laptops and Windows-compatible PDAs. The system’s architecture allows for real-time video delivery over cellular, satellite or Internet networks, and facilitates secure monitoring by multiple users worldwide.

Previews also supports archiving of video, time and location data at both the viewer’s device and at the camera site, ensuring that critical evidential data is retained even if the communications link is temporarily lost. In addition, Previews is scalable, and can incorporate from one to dozens of fixed or portable cameras.

Paul Briggs, president and CEO of LEA, said, “Several of our law enforcement customers have advised us on their evolving video surveillance needs, and have been eagerly anticipating the launch of this system. We made an early introduction of the product at the National Technical Investigators Association (NATIA) conference last month in Dallas, and we were very encouraged by the favorable reaction.”

“The simplicity, flexibility and cost benefits associated with the Previews platform also make it an ideal surveillance resource for prospective customers outside our traditional law enforcement target markets,” Briggs added. “We intend to actively promote this system to both commercial and governmental agencies where we believe there is significant demand for advanced, low-cost surveillance systems that can be operated over existing communications networks.”

A recent television report aired by WTVD, the ABC affiliate in Raleigh-Durham, examined how an LEA employee located in California recently utilized the Previews system to identify a suspected criminal on the property of the Company’s headquarters 2,500 miles away in Raleigh. The employee contacted the Raleigh Police Department and the suspect was apprehended while the employee was still monitoring the situation. Following is a link to the broadcast: http://abclocal.go.com/wtvd/video?id=7635547#global

For more information or a demonstration on Previews, contact LEA at 800-354-9669.

About Law Enforcement Associates Corporation

LEA is a leading security and surveillance technology Company that manufactures and markets a diverse product line to the worldwide law enforcement, military, security and corrections markets. The Company’s Audio Intelligence Devices (AID) division has been serving the law enforcement sector for more than 30 years and is one of the most respected names in the surveillance equipment industry. LEA’s products are used by a wide variety of government and non-governmental agencies, as well as public and private companies. These include military bases, nuclear facilities, embassies, government installations, oil refineries, United Nations and NATO locations. LEA’s products have been used at high-profile events such as the Summer & Winter Olympics, Super Bowl, U.S. Golf Championship, and the Democratic and Republican National Conventions. Its products include the Under Vehicle Inspection System (UVIS), EDK123 (Explosive Detection Kit), Bloodhound and Birddog GPS Tracking Systems, Graffiti Cam, Letter-bomb Visualizer Spray, and a wide variety of Audio & Video Surveillance Equipment. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., the Company has been featured in many industry publications and websites. For more information, please visit www.leacorp.com.