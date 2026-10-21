Kustom Signals Announces Argus Data Vault (ADV): Sentinel Release

PRESS RELEASE

LENEXA, Kansas — Kustom Signals, Inc. announced Argus Data Vault: Sentinel Release, introducing a range of new software capabilities designed to help law enforcement agencies work more efficiently throughout the digital evidence management process.

As agencies generate increasing volumes of body-worn, in-car and other digital video evidence, quickly locating important moments, preparing evidence for release and securely managing large evidence systems have become increasingly important. The ADV: Sentinel Release addresses these needs with enhancements focused on evidence review, redaction, case management and system administration.

Among the most significant additions is voice-to-text transcription, which provides a searchable transcript alongside video playback. As evidence plays, the transcript follows the audio and highlights the corresponding sentence. Reviewers can search by keyword, select a line to jump directly to that point in the recording and correct transcription text when needed.

The ADV: Sentinel Release also introduces AI-assisted object tracking for redaction within the Mosaic tool. Reviewers can select a person or object to be covered, and the system assists by tracking it through the video rather than requiring the mosaic to be positioned manually frame by frame. The reviewer remains in control of the process, reviewing the tracking and correcting any areas before the redacted file is generated.

Additional enhancements in the ADV: Sentinel Release include:

Faster evidence navigation, including bookmark-text search, recently viewed indicators, expanded evidence images tied to the video timeline and new playback keyboard controls.

More precise redaction tools, including playback speeds as slow as 1/16 speed and faster controls for resizing mosaic areas.

Streamlined case exports, with the ability to select all evidence within a case, batch export case materials and download multiple completed export tasks together.

Improved evidence sharing, including the option to add a message for recipients when evidence is shared by email.

Expanded administrative controls, including automatic logout and password expiration settings that can be configured to support agency security policies.

Greater storage visibility, giving administrators additional insight into storage use by station and system module.

Equipment Evidence Upload Reporting, providing a daily device-level view of evidence recorded compared with evidence successfully uploaded.

Multi-station administration capabilities, allowing supported configurations to share a single ADV while maintaining station-specific classifications and administrative access.

Harry Spencer, Video Product Manager, stated, “Rather than chase the latest technology trends, we started the Argus Data Vault (ADV): Sentinel Release by listening to our customers. They told us where their time goes and what they need most, and this update is built around those answers. Voice-to-text transcription and object tracking for redaction are there because they take tedious work off a reviewer’s plate. The Argus Video Platform is designed for the realities of law enforcement, and every release is shaped by the people who use it.”

The ADV: Sentinel Release also includes additional improvements to export search, map configuration, device connectivity information, mileage reporting and system security.

The ADV: Sentinel Release represents the latest advancement to ADV and the broader Argus Video Platform, Kustom Signals’ integrated ecosystem for capturing, managing, reviewing and sharing digital evidence.

ADV: Sentinel Release is being announced ahead of the 2026 International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition in Orlando, Florida, where Kustom Signals will connect with public safety professionals from around the world at Booth 315.

About Kustom Signals, Inc., Your Trusted Partner

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness, in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, Kentucky. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpd.com.