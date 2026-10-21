Kustom Signals and MESAN Announce Strategic Collaboration and Introduce LaserCam Vector Advanced Speed Enforcement Platform

PRESS RELEASE

LENEXA, Kan. — Kustom Signals, Inc. is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with MESAN Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Ankara, Türkiye, focused on the commercialization and continued development of advanced traffic enforcement technology. Kustom Signals and MESAN have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing their mutual intent to cooperate on commercialization, technical evaluation, market localization, regulatory approvals, marketing, future product development and manufacturing evaluation of MESAN’s MEDAR traffic enforcement technology.

As part of the collaboration, Kustom Signals will begin introducing and promoting the technology under the new LaserCam Vector brand.

LaserCam Vector Advanced Speed Enforcement

LaserCam Vector represents a new approach to speed enforcement, combining 3D LiDAR, imaging, vehicle tracking and traffic intelligence in a single platform designed to support both officer-operated and automated enforcement applications.

Key capabilities include:



Manned and automated advanced speed enforcement

3D LiDAR multi-lane and bidirectional vehicle tracking

Coverage of up to six traffic lanes

Advanced automatic license plate recognition (ANPR) and vehicle intelligence

11-class vehicle classification with class-based enforcement capabilities

Real-time traffic intelligence and analytics

Wrong-Way Driving Detection

Tailgating Violation Detection

Emergency Lane Violation Detection

Lane Violation Detection by Vehicle Class

Vehicle Make, Model, and Color Recognition

Wanted Vehicle Detection

Unidirectional or Simultaneous Bidirectional Operation

Fixed or Mobile Operation Options

Integrated GSM Module for Remote Data Transmission

Wireless Monitoring

Removable Battery

Tripod-Mounted or Vehicle-Mounted Operation

Integrated Night Vision Capability

Unlike conventional single-purpose speed-measurement devices, LaserCam Vector is designed to provide additional spatial information about vehicles moving through an enforcement area, including target position, lane, direction and trajectory. This allows the system to track multiple vehicles independently while associating measurement and evidence information with the appropriate target.

The platform can also provide traffic information useful to transportation agencies, including traffic counts, vehicle classification, lane utilization and speed statistics, expanding its potential application beyond traditional speed enforcement.

“LaserCam Vector represents an important expansion of Kustom Signals’ speed enforcement portfolio,” said Kent Hayes, Senior Product Manager - Speed Solutions. “Our customers are asking for technology that can address increasingly complex roadway environments while giving agencies greater flexibility in how they conduct enforcement. ==MESAN’s 3D LiDAR technology provides an exciting foundation for advanced multi-lane enforcement, automated applications and traffic intelligence.==”

The first phase of the collaboration will focus on technical and field evaluation, customer demonstrations, market development, North American localization and regulatory approval activities. Kustom and MESAN also intend to work together on improvements to areas including ANPR, camera technology, LiDAR technology, software, artificial intelligence, traffic analytics and back-office applications.

At MESAN, we are excited to merge our 35-year commitment to road safety with Kustom’s more than 60 years of experience with production. We look forward to expanding into the global market with Kustom’s wide market and distribution reach. As MESAN, we are confident that our common venture will lead to future joint product development as well as increased road and public safety.

LaserCam Vector will be showcased at the 2026 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition in Orlando, Florida.

KUSTOM BOOTH # 315

Additional product information, market availability and configuration details will be announced as they become available.

About Kustom Signals, Inc., Your Trusted Partner

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness, in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MESAN Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

Established in 1991, MESAN designs and manufactures speed enforcement systems and traffic statistical systems for law enforcement agencies, municipalities and government authorities.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, Kentucky. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpd.com.