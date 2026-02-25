Kustom Signals unveils the new Argus BWC, the next generation in officer safety and trust-building body worn cameras

PRESS RELEASE

LENEXA, Kansas — Kustom Signals, a leader in law enforcement technology since 1965, announces the launch of the Argus BWC 2, the next evolution in the Argus Body Worn Camera family. Building upon the proven performance of the original Argus platform, Argus BWC 2 advances what modern policing expects from body worn cameras by enhancing officer safety, strengthening community trust, and delivering unmatched reliability for real world operations.

Evolving Proven Technology for Today’s Challenges

The original Argus Body Worn Camera established a new standard for intelligent recording, rugged construction, and seamless integration into evidence-focused workflows. Argus BWC 2 retains these foundational strengths, including automated event activation, intuitive operation, dependable battery life, and secure evidence capture, while introducing significant enhancements designed to address evolving field needs and agency priorities.

Engineered for Officer Safety

Officer safety remains paramount. Argus BWC 2 advances automated recording triggers that respond to dynamic field conditions such as rapid movement, hard falls, as well as voice activated prompts that help ensure critical footage is captured even when officers cannot manually engage their camera. Integrated real-time alerts and connectivity options provide supervisors with greater situational awareness, enabling command staff to assess risk and direct resources where they are needed most.

Driving Accountability and Community Trust

In today’s policing environment, transparent and objective evidence is essential for maintaining public confidence. Argus BWC 2 captures high-definition video and audio optimized for clarity across varied lighting conditions and operational scenarios. Combined with secure storage and streamlined transfer workflows, agencies can deliver factual, credible records that support accountability, accelerate investigations, and reinforce trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Reliable, Rugged, and Ready for Duty

Designed for the demands of frontline service, Argus BWC 2 meets rigorous durability standards and delivers full shift battery performance to minimize downtime and ensure continuous recording throughout extended operations. Integration with digital evidence management solutions such as Argus Data Vault provides secure, scalable storage and administrative tools that improve operational efficiency while protecting evidence integrity.

Seamless Integration Across Agency Systems

Argus BWC 2 operates within the broader Argus ecosystem that includes mobile review applications, in car video systems, and back office management platforms. This unified approach allows agencies to tailor deployments to operational needs while simplifying training, evidence classification, and administrative review.

“Argus BWC 2 represents more than an iteration. It is a refined solution shaped by direct feedback from law enforcement agencies,” said Chris Abel, President of Kustom Signals.

“With enhancements focused on safety, transparency, and reliability, we are delivering a body worn camera that helps agencies protect officers, capture critical evidence, and strengthen trust with the public they serve.”

Availability

Argus BWC 2 is now available for deployment. Law enforcement agencies interested in demonstrations or special pricing are encouraged to contact their Kustom Signals Account Manager.

About Kustom Signals, Inc., Your Trusted Partner

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness, in-car, and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpdinc.com.

