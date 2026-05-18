Kustom Signals Highlights Growing Importance of Wireless Communication Security in Modern Law Enforcement Technology

PRESS RELEASE

LENEXA, Kan. — Kustom Signals, a trusted provider of law enforcement technology solutions, has published a new industry blog article examining the increasing importance of secure wireless communication in modern policing technology environments. The article, titled “Wireless Communication Security: Mattering More Than Ever in Modern Law Enforcement Technology,” explores how agencies must balance operational efficiency with cybersecurity protection as wireless-enabled systems become more common across public safety operations.

The article discusses how wireless connectivity now plays a critical role in technologies such as body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, and digital evidence platforms. As law enforcement agencies continue adopting connected technologies, maintaining secure communications and protecting sensitive operational data have become essential priorities.

“Modern law enforcement technology depends on reliable and secure communication systems,” the article explains. “As wireless capabilities continue to expand, agencies must evaluate not only functionality and efficiency, but also the security architecture behind those systems.”

The blog highlights several key considerations for agencies evaluating wireless-enabled technologies, including encrypted communications, system integrity, unauthorized access prevention, and maintaining operational reliability in high-pressure environments. The discussion also reinforces the importance of selecting technology partners that prioritize long-term security, compliance, and dependable performance.

With more than 60 years of experience serving public safety professionals worldwide, Kustom Signals continues to focus on developing innovative technologies that support officer safety, accountability, and operational effectiveness. The company’s portfolio includes in-car video systems, body-worn cameras, radar and lidar solutions, and traffic safety technologies used by agencies globally.

The full article can be viewed at:

Wireless Communication Security: Mattering More Than Ever in Modern Law Enforcement Technology

About Kustom Signals, Your No Risk Partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour (mapping laser) product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpdinc.com.

