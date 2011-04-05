EVIDENCE.COM and TASER AXON Deployed in Advanced Training Program at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

Scottsdale, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict, protect life, and resolve disputes, announced that it received an order for its revolutionary new evidence capture and management platform, including the TASER AXON on-officer camera and EVIDENCE.COM service from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) as a learning resource for student-officers.

“The TASER AXON units are used in the training of our student-officers in both formative and summative assessment,” said Randy Revling, a Tactical Instructor at NWTC-Green Bay. “Each unit of instruction has State of Wisconsin, Department of Justice required competencies and learning outcomes, of which some are cognitive and others practical. While we still use on-line written exams to the extent that they are relevant, all of our formative assessment, and most of the summative assessment, is observed in practical exercises and captured on video. The AXON system is the most practical manner of capturing video as it records the exact stimulus as seen by the officer, and the student-coach’s and role-player’s AXON units capture the student-officers response.”

“Video clips of the student-officers must be stored and cataloged. EVIDENCE.COM is the only resource that will download and automatically catalog the video according to date/time/officer/type of call/competency observed, and unit of instruction. Also, it will allow queries and sorting of the video data in any category. This information can also be accessed (with our permission and signed releases from students) to law enforcement agency employers and background investigators, thereby assisting our student-officers in the hiring process.

“This is a tremendous learning resource to our student-officers as the AXON units provide immediate playback of the exercise. EVIDENCE.COM not only provides the storage and query resources listed above, but also allows the students online access 24/7 (from any location) to the videos of their performance, on any date of the class. Also, this technology greatly benefits student-officers by enabling the instructors to carefully review the exercises, then providing opportunity for positive reinforcement beyond that provided in the post exercise debrief, Corrective assistance can also be provided as needed. NWTC is proud to be a leader in these learning strategies and the utilization of AXON/EVIDENCE.COM,” concluded Revling.

Learn more at www.EVIDENCE.COM and visit http://www.TASERBranding.com for photos of the TASER AXON on-officer camera systems and EVIDENCE.COM.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc., (NASDAQ:TASR) is a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict and protect life. More than 16,000 public safety agencies in 40 countries rely on TASER electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too; providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 230,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com, www.Evidence.com and www.Protector.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Be a part of the TASER community by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.