ForTheRecord Releases New Version of FTR Interrogator for the Law Enforcement Market

Phoenix, AZ, — ForTheRecord (FTR), a global leader in digital recording and content management solutions for judicial and public safety venues, today released a new version (v5) of FTR Interrogator – a digital recording and management solution for police interview rooms.

Developed to enhance the overall user experience, the new FTR Interrogator delivers a range of tangible benefits such as superior quality recordings and improved efficiency and productivity – all while maintaining simplicity in deployment and operation including minimal change to established processes and procedures.

In addition to Microsoft Windows 7® compatibility, FTR has incorporated several key features such as the ability to concurrently archive to DVD media and a network location, secure storage of recordings on the network, vastly superior search and retrieval of relevant content as well as a new look and feel.

According to Daniel Bennett, Executive Vice President of FTR, “The new version of FTR Interrogator will deliver significant savings in time and productivity for our customers. This release, along with the earlier launch of the FTR-as-a-Service Program, showcases the company’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of this market in a timely fashion.”

About FTR

ForTheRecord (FTR) Limited, a Melbourne IT company, is a global leader in providing digital recording and content management systems for judicial and public safety venues. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, and part of the global Melbourne IT Group, FTR solutions are sold through a worldwide network of authorized resellers and systems integrators and can be found in over 22,500 recording venues across 55 countries. For more information about FTR Limited please visit www.fortherecord.com.

About Melbourne IT

Melbourne IT (ASX: MLB) helps organizations of all sizes to successfully conduct business online. Our complete portfolio of Internet-based technology services drives business effectiveness and profitability for more than 350,000 customers around the world.

The breadth of Melbourne IT’s offering extends from helping small businesses build an online presence through to managing the complex technology environments of large enterprises and governments – including Internet domain name services, web hosting, online brand protection and promotion, video content delivery, managed IT services and more.

Melbourne IT’s culture of integrity, innovation, collaboration and customer centricity has been built by more than 700 employees spread across 18 offices in 10 countries. Our customers include Volvo, GlaxoSmithKline, LEGO, Queensland Department of Education and Training, Société Générale, Royal Bank of Scotland Group, Coca-Cola Amatil, and Twitter. For more information, visit www.melbourneit.info.