TSA Qualifies Six Additional L-3 Air Cargo Screening Systems

WOBURN, Mass., – L-3 Security & Detection Systems announced today that six additional X-ray systems for screening both break-bulk cargo and skids have been added to the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Air Cargo Qualified Technologies List. Recently qualified systems include the PX 6.4, PX-107, PX-208, PX-160P, VDS-108 and CX-Pallet 6000 P DV. These systems help TSA screen air cargo in passenger aircraft.

“L-3’s comprehensive air cargo portfolio now totals 10 X-ray systems and maps to all of the TSA-defined equipment categories – small, medium and large X-ray,” said Thomas M. Ripp, president of L-3 Security & Detection Systems. “Our equipment offers shippers a proven track record of low acquisition and operational cost along with maximum detection, high throughput and configurability.”

L-3’s air cargo systems support a broad range of tunnel sizes from 640 x 430mm to 3000 x 3500mm. Select models include multi-view technology and advanced software algorithms that can automatically detect explosives. Previously qualified systems include the ACX 6.4, ACX 6.4-MV, VIS-HR and MVT-HR.

