Overwatch awards Excellence in Policing grants to 16 LE agencies

Overwatch, a strategic business of Textron Systems Advanced Systems, an operating unit of Textron Systems, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today that 16 law enforcement and homeland security organizations are recipients of the company’s IM-PACT investigative analysis software as part of its Excellence in Policing competitive grant program.

Each grant recipient will receive IM-PACT software product licenses and standard training free of charge; representing more than $500,000.00 USD of software and services donated to law enforcement as part of this program.

Developed in conjunction with law enforcement experts, including early adopter tests by law enforcement agencies in several states, Overwatch introduced IM-PACT investigative analysis software in 2011. IM-PACT is a comprehensive, easy-to-learn and user-friendly software solution that greatly simplifies investigations by enabling investigators to uncover, analyze and understand hidden connections, relationships, and patterns that underlie criminal and terrorist activity.

