NICE releases free eBook, ‘6 Surprising Savings of Digital Investigation’

HOBOKEN, N.J. — NICE, an industry-leader in digital investiation and evidence management solutions for police agencies and 911 centers, has released a free eBook called 6 Surprising Savings of Digital Investigation.

Police departments are drowning in digital evidence from body-worn cameras, CCTV, in-car video, audio recordings, RMS, CAD and other silos. The growing volume and variety of digital evidence has outpaced the tools investigators have to collect, analyze and share it. With a single login to NICE Investigate, investigators can collect digital evidence from all connected systems, use analytics to uncover crucial insights, and apply visualization tools to put evidence into context on maps and timelines. Evidence sharing with prosecutors is done electronically, and tracked by audit trails to ensure chain of custody.

In this free eBook, NICE explores the savings an agency can experience when they employ a digital investigation solution, including:

Hard cost savings Time savings Paper and storage savings Court cost savings Avoiding fines for lost evidence Additional soft savings

Readers can read or download 6 Surprising Savings of Digital Investigation for free at the following URL:

http://info.nice.com/Digital-Investigation-Savings-eBook

