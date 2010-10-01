GeoComm Announces the Addition of Mike Pedigo to their Public Safety Consulting Team

St. Cloud, MN: GeoComm is pleased to announce that Mike Pedigo has joined the organization as a Public Safety Communications Consultant. Mike recently retired from the Denco Area 9-1-1 District where he served as Executive Director for almost 20 years.

During his time at the Denco Area 9-1-1 District, Mike led the organization through several major projects including expanding the technical, administrative and training facility, supporting 11 public safety communications centers which employees more than 175 telecommunicators, and implementing a “pay as you go” philosophy which contributed to the establishment of sufficient monetary reserves to effectively manage growth. Most recently, Mike led the Denco team through the evaluation and procurement of Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) equipment and services.

During the past 20 years, the Denco Area 9-1-1 District has been an industry leader in 9-1-1 technology and operational enhancements resulting in the Denco Area 9-1-1 District being considered a national model for effective management.

Mike, who has been a public safety communications executive for more than 22 years, is a national leader in the 9-1-1 industry. In 2008 he received the APCO Leadership in Advocacy award, for actively creating, advocating for, and promoting public safety communication policy. He has also served on multiple state and national boards advocating public safety communication issues and has testified before the Federal Communication Commission as a Subject Matter Expert on Wireless access to 9-1-1.

Greg Ballentine, GeoComm’s Director of Consulting Services said, “GeoComm couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Mike to our team. He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and integrity that will fit well within GeoComm’s culture of providing unparalleled consulting services to our public safety clients.”

In his new position, Mike will be working on a variety of GeoComm projects that will utilize his extensive experience in the 9-1-1 industry. His leadership in the Next Generation 9-1-1 area will play an important role in managing many of GeoComm’s NG9-1-1 Transition Management Services. In addition, his experience with multi-jurisdictional regions and working with small, medium, and large PSAPs will be a tremendous asset to public safety agencies.



About GeoComm: GeoComm is dedicated to public safety; it is all we do. A public safety consulting, GIS, and software development firm, we know the process to reach a goal is sometimes as important as the outcome. We partner with you to guide the project and meet your objectives. Over the past 15 years, GeoComm has been at the forefront of understanding and implementing public safety communications systems, GIS systems, and industry-leading software. As an ESRI business partner, GeoComm uses the latest GIS technologies for data and software development.

GeoComm’s Family of Products provides the tools necessary to speed and enhance emergency response. These tools reduce response times, improve data accuracy and quality, accelerate communications, and provide mission critical GIS-based decision support.

