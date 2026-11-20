GREENSBORO, N.C. — Before heading out to commit a crime, the Greensboro Police Department suggests checking the fridge.

A cold glass of chocolate milk and a little snack might change your plans.

That advice became one of the department’s most recognizable social media posts, inspiring merchandise and a catchphrase: “Don’t crime.”

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Simple message, big impact. That post and others like it are drawing attention by the millions.

Since Jan. 1, the department’s Meta accounts have generated 21 million engagements and more than 249 million views, according to figures provided by the department. On X, its posts have added another 2.8 million engagements and 73.1 million impressions.

Its following has grown, too. Since 2023, Facebook followers have climbed from about 35,000 to 284,000 — more than eight times the original count. Its X following has quadrupled to 48,000, while Instagram has doubled to 32,000, according to the department.

Behind the posts is Patrick DeSota, the department’s public information coordinator and social media manager, who joined in October 2023. He handles most of the posting and responses across Facebook, X and Instagram.

“My goal is simple — humanize the badge,” DeSota said. “Officers are mothers, fathers, sons and daughters who are everyday people.”

“We laugh at the same memes and posts that everyone else laughs at, so let’s show some personality!” he said.

DeSota said that visibility has also caught the attention of prospective recruits.

“A lot of times, people who apply to the department say they did it because they saw our social media,” he said.

Officers also tell him residents approach them to talk about the posts, creating an opening for conversations in the community.

‘Choccy milk, snacky snack, don’t crime’

One of Greensboro PD’s best-known posts started with a Saturday night conversation at home.

DeSota told his wife he needed something funny to post. He happened to be drinking chocolate milk, and she suggested encouraging people to pour a glass and get a snack before deciding to go out and commit a crime.

He posted it. The advice caught on.

The original Facebook post drew more than 95,000 interactions and 16,000 shares. The phrase made its way onto shirts and sweatshirts, with more than $7,000 going to the Greensboro Police Foundation to support the department, according to the latest figure DeSota had received.

“Y'all should have a hoodie that says ‘don't crime’”.



“I want something for winter!”



We heard ya, and now we have hoodies, so get yours before they're gone!



Order here: https://t.co/1ApUkzW1zV pic.twitter.com/8619tGGbdq — Greensboro Police Department (@GSO_Police) November 5, 2026

As for “Don’t crime,” DeSota said the wording was part of the joke.

It was something that made him laugh because it was grammatically incorrect and unexpected coming from a police department.

The catchphrase even got the attention of the North Carolina Department of Transportation. After Greensboro PD commented on an NCDOT video about making road signs and suggested one reading “Don’t Crime -GPD,” NCDOT made a sign and hand-delivered it from Raleigh.

The department then told followers its chief wanted the design made into a real metal sign for headquarters and asked whether people would stop by for a photo.

Unconventional advice and unexpected replies

Greensboro PD offered an unusual invitation to anyone dissatisfied with a drug purchase.

“If your cocaine dealer shorted you and didn’t supply you with the full amount of product, contact us at 336-373-2222 to file an official complaint,” the department posted on X.

If your cocaine dealer shorted you and didn’t supply you with the full amount of product, contact us at 336-373-2222 to file an official complaint. — Greensboro Police Department (@GSO_Police) November 2, 2026

The post drew about 18 million views and 357,000 likes on X. DeSota said it reached about 32.7 million views across X and Facebook combined.

Then came a follow-up.

“Shoutout to the person who actually filed a complaint form on their dealer. You left their name out, though,” the department wrote.

Another drug-related post drew about 1.9 million views and 53,000 likes on X

“If your meth dealer has all their teeth, it’s the police. Also, do not do meth or any illegal drugs. #DontCrime”

If your meth dealer has all their teeth, it’s the police.



Also, do not do meth or any illegal drugs.#DontCrime — Greensboro Police Department (@GSO_Police) February 17, 2026

For people asking the department to release a friend, the account had this response:

“some of y’all are like ‘free my boy’ expecting us to read it and be like ‘aww ok’.”

A summer heat reminder also caught on:

“As temperatures warm up, please remember to drink lots of water and stay indoors between 10:30 a.m. and November 1. If you are planning on doing crime, please do it outside our jurisdiction.”

As temperatures warm up, please remember to drink lots of water and stay indoors between 10:30 a.m. and November 1.



If you are planning on doing crime, please do it outside our jurisdiction. — Greensboro Police Department (@GSO_Police) June 24, 2026

That post reached about 1.7 million views and 39,000 likes on X.

Anyone who has spent time waiting for a Microsoft Teams meeting to connect could recognize the punchline in another post.

“Beginning today, anyone arrested will be required to use Microsoft Teams instead of their one phone call.”

The joke drew about 1.5 million views and 23,000 likes on X.

Beginning today, anyone arrested will be required to use Microsoft Teams instead of their one phone call. — Greensboro Police Department (@GSO_Police) November 5, 2026

Pop culture with a public safety twist

Greensboro PD has drawn inspiration from Taylor Swift, GTA 6 and “Bridgerton” to give its posts a familiar hook.

“Those who are arrested tonight will be required to listen to Taylor Swift’s new songs on repeat,” the department posted.

That one reached about 4.5 million views and 100,000 likes on X.

Those who are arrested tonight will be required to listen to Taylor Swift's new songs on repeat. — Greensboro Police Department (@GSO_Police) September 29, 2026

Pop culture also helped another post travel beyond the department’s regular audience.

“GTA 6 needs to hurry up and get here so y’all can stay at home and let us catch a break,” the department posted.

GTA 6 needs to hurry up and get here so y'all can stay at home and let us catch a break. — Greensboro Police Department (@GSO_Police) November 6, 2026

DeSota said the joke took off after gaming websites and other accounts shared it.

“It was very surprising to me,” he said.

A Facebook post written in the voice of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” gossip columnist Lady Whistledown delivered a more familiar police message: Slow down, lock up and make sober decisions.

“Dearest Gentle Readers,” it began, before taking aim at drivers who treated stop signs as suggestions and speed limits as “whimsical décor.”

Signed “Yours in vigilance, Lady Whistledown,” the post drew about 55,000 interactions on Facebook.

Knowing when to put the jokes aside

DeSota said knowing when to post humor means knowing what else the department may need to communicate.

“I would never post something funny or light if I knew that we might have to push out a homicide release or missing person poster within the next few hours,” he said.

He also considers how the community is feeling and whether it is an appropriate moment for humor from a government agency.

When the department does ask for assistance, DeSota said he sees increased engagement on those posts. His hope is that the familiarity built through lighter exchanges makes people more willing to speak up.

Advice to leaders: Give social media staff room to work

For chiefs, sheriffs and supervisors considering a similar approach, DeSota’s advice starts with trusting the person hired to run the accounts.

“You hired that person to do a job,” he said. “Let them spread their wings and fly a little bit to make your department more approachable.”

That also means being willing to work through mistakes.

“If they cross the line, address it and talk it through about how not to get there again in the future,” DeSota said.

For DeSota, the longer-term goal is community support.

“Pushing the limit now and then can make you stand out online but also in your community, so that way one day, when you need the community in return, they will be there for you, ready to help.”