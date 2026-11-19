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Artificial intelligence is already part of American policing, often arriving built into the report writing tools, camera systems, and records platforms agencies buy. But buying a tool and being ready to manage it are two different things. As more departments put AI to work, police leaders are asking how to get the benefits, like saving time and doing more with limited staff, while keeping the safeguards, training, and public trust that responsible use requires.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley talks with Jim Burch, president of the National Policing Institute, about NPI’s new report, “The AI Adoption Strategy Gap in Policing.” The report draws on an April 2026 roundtable in San Francisco, hosted by Microsoft, that brought together chiefs, sheriffs, command staff, analysts, and technology leaders from more than a dozen agencies. Among those agencies, 83% had formally deployed at least one AI tool, yet 44% had provided no AI-specific training. Burch explains why the report calls for a national, field-led strategy rather than a federal mandate, how agencies of any size can start small, and what chiefs should do in the next 90 days.

Tune in to discover



How a small agency can use AI as a force multiplier, from traffic safety analysis to tracking e-bike trends

What San Diego County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia’s AI lab can teach agencies of every size about testing before rolling out

How lessons from the ALPR debate can help leaders build community support

Which steps Burch recommends for the first 90 days of an AI rollout

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