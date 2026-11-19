DEARBORN, Mich. — A woman who grabbed a knife and swung it at a Dearborn Police officer was arrested after the officer was able to keep control of her wrist and ordered his partner not to shoot, WXYZ reported.

The Oct. 8 incident began when officers responded to a call reporting a woman in distress whom the caller described as “not mentally stable.”

| DOWNLOAD: 5 officer safety conversations to have with your team

Two officers responded to the home, where they found the woman speaking about wanting to die. The officers attempted to coax the woman out of the home.

She refused to exit andcontinued to speak about her family and about dying, body camera video shows.

“Stay back. This time I’m serious. This time I will die a martyr,” the woman says.

As she entered the kitchen area, she suddenly grabbed a knife from the counter, raised it, and began attempting to swing it at one officer.

The second officer drew his duty weapon, but the officer under attack instructed him, “Don’t shoot.” He had grabbed the woman’s arm and kept her from moving the knife.

The second officer put his firearm away and instead tased the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. He then immediately grabbed her wrist and pulled the knife from her hand.

The woman was charged with assault and attempted murder, WXYZ reported.