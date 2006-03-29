MOBILedit! Forensic 2.0 Released

Compelson Laboratories has released MOBILedit! Forensic 2.0 with more features and functionalities than any other cell phone forensic software in the world. MOBILedit! Forensic is revolutionizing the investigation world with the most advanced phone analysis and reports on the market. The evidence inside a phone is extremely valuable as phones have become an indispensable part of people’s lives. MOBILedit! Forensic makes investigation of phones automatic, accurate and easier than ever before.

With just a single click, MOBILedit! Forensic collects all possible data from mobile phones and generates extensive reports onto a PC that can be stored or printed. The phone is connected to the application via Bluetooth, infrared, or cable. MOBILedit! Forensic is the most universal mobile phone solution with software supporting most GSM and Symbian phones with a new trial version supporting CDMA phones. The open architecture of MOBILedit! Forensic allows the support of any phone. The system allows you to customize the output making it completely adaptable to the needs of your judicial system.

MOBILedit! Forensic does a complete analysis of the phone including its phonebook, last dialed numbers, missed calls, received calls, MMS messages, SMS messages, photos, videos, files, phone details, calendar, notes, tasks, and much more. You are able to analyze the SIM directly through a SIM card reader which also reads deleted messages.

MOBILedit! Forensic caters to the entire world with reports that can be generated in any language. You are able to prepare creative templates according to your specific needs. You construct all the text that you would like to see appear in every final report. MOBILedit! Forensic also allows for XML export so you can connect the application with other systems. The XSL module exports and nicely formats all data in the package to an internet browser. You can burn, send and share the report as needed.

MOBILedit! Forensic reports can be created without the touch of a human hand. While there is no need to import or export stubs of data from SIMs or phones, it is possible in manual investigation mode. MOBILedit! Forensic is read-only so it prevents changes in the device, which could mean the disappearance of evidence. All items are also protected against later modifications by MD5 hash codes used in digital signatures. It helps you to quickly locate the possible place of modification.

The following features have been added to version 2.0.

Symbian support

trial version of CDMA phones support

Unblock SIM card through reader

calendar, tasks, notes

new investigation report templates prepared by UK law enforcement

hex dump

new printer friendly outputs

MOBILedit! Forensic also has frequent updates and upgrades so that you can be sure you are using the absolute latest in technology. Its detailed reports and user-friendly design make it a pleasure to work with. Come discover the new standard in mobile phone investigation.