Norfolk Police Department Adopts LexisNexis Citizen Crime Reporting Solution

First East Coast agency using system to enhance community policing capabilities and enable citizens to purchase their reports, while reducing administrative costs

Norfolk, Va. and ATLANTA — LexisNexis® Risk Solutions and the Norfolk (VA) Police Department today announced that the agency has deployed the company’s Desk Officer Reporting System. The solution allows citizens in the area to file police reports and provides a fast and efficient mechanism to interact with the police department. In addition, the department has also launched the capability in Spanish, enabling broader access to members of the community. The new service will drive internal efficiencies within the Norfolk Police Department, increase citizen participation in crime reporting/fighting and ultimately improve service to the citizens of Norfolk.

“Empowering our residents and community members to report on crime is a great asset to enhancing our police services,” said Michael Goldsmith, Police Chief for the Norfolk Police Department. “This system will also reduce the amount of time and costs associated with reporting by officers, enabling us to reallocate resources to proactively address crime in the community. The solution will play a critical role in assigning our personnel to best protect the needs of the citizens we serve.”

LexisNexis® Desk Officer Reporting System allows for quick and efficient online reporting that interfaces with the department’s existing systems, as well as provides additional benefits, including:

Reduces officer dispatch by 10 to 30 percent for all reports

Integrates directly with current record management systems

Offers multi-lingual reporting capabilities, including availability in Spanish today

Generates more accurate reports

Provides 24 hours a day, 7 days a week availability to citizens

The Norfolk Police Department is the first agency on the East Coast to allow citizens to electronically purchase a copy of their agency approved report generated by the LexisNexis Desk Officer Reporting System.

“The Norfolk Police Department is taking initiative by utilizing this platform, and their model can serve as a template for other agencies,” said Roy Marler, Vice President, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “Employing LexisNexis Desk Officer Reporting System allows an agency’s personnel to focus on more mission-critical aspects of their jobs and streamlines the reporting and communication process. Enabling citizens to submit reports also significantly reduces the amount of paper needed to fulfill report requests. This serves as a mutually beneficial tool for both the department and citizens.”

For more information on LexisNexis Desk Officer Reporting System, visit http://www.lexisnexis.com/risk/products/officer-reporting-system.aspx

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a leader in providing essential information that helps customers across industries and government predict, assess and manage risk. Combining cutting-edge technology, unique data and advanced analytics, LexisNexis Risk Solutions provides products and services that address evolving client needs in the risk sector while upholding the highest standards of security and privacy. LexisNexis Risk Solutions is part of RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information solutions for professional customers across industries.

http://www.lexisnexis.com/risk/