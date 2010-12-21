Firetide’s Integrated Wireless Video Solution Wins 2010 ASIS Accolades “Security’s Best” Award

Los Gatos, Calif. – Firetide Inc., the leading provider of wireless infrastructure mesh networks, today announced that its Integrated Video Solution, Firetide IVS-100, has won the 2010 ASIS Accolades “Security’s Best” competition sponsored by ASIS International, the preeminent organization for security professionals worldwide. The IVS-100 was recognized by ASIS for providing public safety and commercial security organizations with an easy-to-deploy, high performance video surveillance solution that integrates real-time video and edge-of-network storage in a single form factor.

The ASIS Accolades awards program recognizes the security industry’s most innovative new products, services and solutions. A team of judges representing end users and experts in security technologies evaluated more than 70 entries before selecting the top 10 winners. The award announcement arrives just three weeks after the publication of IMS Research’s report on wireless infrastructure used for video surveillance, placing Firetide at #1 market share position in the America’s market for wireless mesh used in video surveillance.

“The ASIS Accolades Award highlights Firetide’s continued innovation and success in developing wireless infrastructure for the demanding needs of real-time video surveillance applications,” said Bo Larsson, CEO of Firetide. “Being named a ‘Security’s Best’ winner by an organization so prominent in the professional security industry is a testament to the superiority of Firetide’s technology and our understanding of the needs of the physical security market.”

The official Awards Ceremony will be held at the ASIS 2010 Convention in Dallas Texas at a luncheon on Tuesday, October 12 at 12:00 pm. Additionally, Firetide and other Accolades winners will be highlighted during the “What’s New on the Floor” seminar, scheduled for 1:45 pm on Tuesday October 12 in room 2201. Firetide will also be displaying the IVS-100 product on the exhibit floor in Hall F booth #3824.

Firetide IVS-100 reduces the costs and complexities of large-scale video surveillance deployments. The solution incorporates a weatherized outdoor enclosure; a Firetide 802.11n MIMO wireless mesh node; a pan-tilt-zoom analog or IP camera; and optional storage.

About Firetide Inc.

Firetide is the leading provider of wireless infrastructure mesh networks that enable concurrent video, voice, and data for municipal, public safety, and industrial applications. Firetide provides reliable high performance wireless infrastructure mesh and access solutions for video surveillance, Internet access, public safety networks and temporary networks wherever rapid deployment, mobility and ease of installation are required. Headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif., Firetide is a privately held company with worldwide product distribution. http://www.firetide.com