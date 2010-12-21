Recognized Industry Leaders Firetide and Milestone Systems Enter Into Strategic Alliance For Advanced Wireless Video Surveillance Solutions

Los Gatos, Calif. – Firetide Inc., the leading provider of wireless infrastructure mesh networks, and Milestone Systems, the open platform company in IP video management software, announced their strategic alliance to provide comprehensive video surveillance control and management capabilities over Firetide’s high performance wireless infrastructure mesh networks. With this alliance, Milestone combines its leading software solutions to control and manage large IP-based video surveillance systems with Firetide’s renowned high speed and secure wireless networks.

Both companies are number one suppliers in the video surveillance category of their respective technologies this year, according to IMS Research’s recently released report: Milestone is listed again as number one in open platform IP video management software globally and Firetide is number one in wireless mesh equipment in video surveillance applications in the Americas.

“The implementation of our leading open platform video surveillance software with Firetide’s proven high performance infrastructure mesh networks expands the capabilities of our solutions, enabling new and more flexible video surveillance deployments,” said Eric Fullerton, CSMO at Milestone Systems. “Customers employing our integrated solution will benefit from the speed and mobility with which they can deliver the video data even in geographically spread out environments.”

The two company’s integrated wireless surveillance system has already been implemented in demanding environments. For example, in the Philippines, President Benigno Aquino III’s inauguration celebration event and first State of the Nation Address were successfully secured by a rapidly deployed, real-time Firetide wireless infrastructure mesh network and open-platform video management from Milestone.

“The partnership between Firetide and Milestone gives users a cost-effective and efficient video surveillance solution that has widespread applications for government, transportation and commercial markets,” said Bo Larsson, CEO of Firetide. “As our successes to date show, the integrated wireless video system from Firetide and Milestone gives our customers a solution for securely and reliably streaming and managing real-time video surveillance in the most demanding of settings.”

About Firetide Inc.

Firetide is the leading provider of wireless infrastructure mesh networks that enable concurrent video, voice, and data for municipal, public safety, and industrial applications. Firetide provides reliable high performance wireless infrastructure mesh and access solutions for video surveillance, Internet access, public safety networks and temporary networks wherever rapid deployment, mobility and ease of installation are required. Headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif., Firetide is a privately held company with worldwide product distribution. http://www.firetide.com

About Milestone

Founded in 1998, Milestone Systems is the worldwide industry leader in open platform IP video management software, according to IMS Research six years in a row. Milestone XProtect® products have been installed in thousands of customer installations, sold through authorized and certified partners in more than 100 countries. With support for the widest choice in network hardware and integration with other systems, XProtect provides best-of-breed solutions to ‘video enable’ organizations – managing risks, protecting people and assets, optimizing processes, and reducing costs. http:/www.milestonesys.com