K-9 Hero Dog Nominee – American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards to be held on October 6, 2012

JYNX, the K-9 partner of fallen Sheriff Deputy Kyle Pagerly, Berks County, Pennsylvania, was voted top-dog in his category and is now one of eight finalists to be named American Hero Dog for 2012 by the American Humane Association.

JYNX and his collar-leagues (colleagues) will each be presented with $5,000 for a designated charity partner on October 6, 2012 during a ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif. JYNX’s charity partner is K9s4Cops. Should JYNX be chosen American Hero Dog for 2012, K9s4Cops will receive an additional $10,000! The nonprofit K9s4Cops has a mission “to ensure that every law enforcement officer in need of a K-9 has one at their side, well trained and ready for action.”

The American Hero Dog winner will be selected by the number of on-line votes received.

We in law enforcement believe K-9 heroes are a breed above other canine heroes because K-9 heroes bravely allow their human partners to send them into life-threatening situations and will sacrifice themselves to protect the lives of their human partners and the public at large. On June 29, 2011, during a routine warrant delivery, JYNX alerted Sheriff Deputy Kyle Pagerly to a hill where an assailant lay, armed and waiting to ambush. That alert is credited with saving the lives of other deputy sheriffs on their way to assist. JYNX charged the hill as the sniper rose and began firing. Deputy Pagerly was shot seconds before JYNX got a bite on the assailant. JYNX’s actions not only flushed out the assailant -- thus adding precious seconds as assisting deputies arrived -- but he also desperately worked to drag Deputy Pagerly and another officer out of harm’s way during ensuing gunfire that ended when the assailant was killed. Deputy Pagerly died later that night, but if not for the swift and heroic efforts of K-9 JYNX, many other officers would have also been killed.

To vote for JYNX to become American Hero Dog for 2012, log onto www.herodogawards.org and cast your vote. One vote per e-mail address per day is permitted. Please encourage friends and family to do the same.