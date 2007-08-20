S.P.E.A.R. System™ Instructor Certification courses starting in September

This certification course has been integrated within progressive law enforcement & military training units. It is a must for all tactical operators & trainers.

S.P.E.A.R.: “Spontaneous Protection Enabling Accelerated Response” is a groundbreaking system that teaches officers & operators to convert the startle/flinch reaction into a tactical response. The system deals directly with extreme close quarter attacks; addresses surprise attacks as well as “sudden” resistance during “arrest & control” moments. The program also teaches LEOs to disengage, to transition to O/C, baton or firearm or engage with CQC skills. This 5-day, 40 hour course will cover S.P.E.A.R. System DT & combative drills and deals specifically with extreme close quarter confidence. It therefore applies to everyone in law enforcement from trainers to UC, SWAT, Corrections and so on.

Upcoming Training Opportunities

Madison, Wisconsin:

S.P.E.A.R SYSTEM: Instructor Certification, September 10-14.

Troy, Michigan

S.P.E.A.R SYSTEM: Instructor Certification, September 24-28.

Columbus, Ohio

S.P.E.A.R SYSTEM: Instructor Certification, October 15-19.

Madison, Wisconsin:

S.P.E.A.R SYSTEM: Applications for the Gunfight, October 29-November 2.

Grand Prairie, Texas:

S.P.E.A.R SYSTEM: Instructor Certification, November 12-16.

Virginia Beach, Virginia:

S.P.E.A.R SYSTEM: Instructor Certification, November 26-30.

Green Bay, Wisconsin:

S.P.E.A.R SYSTEM: Instructor Certification, December 3-7.