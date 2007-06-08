2007 TASER® Conference & Master Instructor School

Westin O’Hare Hotel – Chicago, Illinois

Conference

July 9 & 10, 2007

Master Instructor School

July 11, 12, 13, 2007

We are pleased to announce that the 2007 TASER Conference and Master Instructor School will be held at the Westin O’Hare Hotel in Chicago, Illinois on Monday, July 9, 2007 through Friday, July 13, 2007. The conference is a unique opportunity to share information, tactics, and training between departments currently deploying TASER devices as well as for new agencies considering this technology.

TASER International Master Instructor School is a five-day certification course for new Master Instructors and three days for recertifying Master Instructors. Certification is valid for two years. Areas of emphasis will include safety considerations, scenario-based training, medical issues, in-custody deaths, training drills, technical updates, tactical issues and a review of the new information contained in the Version 14.0 training syllabus. In order to maximize the quality of instruction for each student, only 100 new Master Instructor applicants and 100 recertifying Master Instructors will be admitted.

Master Instructor applicants must meet the attached general requirements and sign a release form on the first day of training. New Master Instructor applicants must attend the entire five-day program (Conference and Master Instructor School) for Master Instructor certification consideration. Recertifying Master Instructors are only required to attend July 11 – 13, but are encouraged to attend the conference on July 9 & 10 at no additional charge. If you have any program questions, or agenda item suggestions, please contact Rick Guilbault, Vice President of Training, at Sarge@TASER.com or 800-978-2737 ext. 2065.

The TASER Conference will precede the Master Instructor School on July 9 & 10. Topics to be covered at the conference include training, medical safety, deployment considerations, company and product information, risk management, legal issues and much more.

The fee for new Master Instructors is $500. The fee is $300 for current Master Instructors who are recertifying. The fee for the TASER Conference is $200. The TASER Conference fee will be waived for those attending the Master Instructor School for recertification. The costs cover coffee and beverage service throughout each day, lunch every day, cocktail reception on Monday evening, and hotel conference facilities.

Please use the attached form to register for the events and/or apply to make a presentation at the TASER Conference (limited slots remain). All presentation applications are due by May 31, 2007. We will publish the final conference agenda in June.

(Open to Law Enforcement, Military and Security Professionals Only)

MASTER INSTRUCTOR PROGRAM

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

MANDATORY EXPERIENCE

5 years as a sworn law enforcement officer or 5 years of military service

2 years of Instructor experience – Law Enforcement or Military

Currently certified TASER Instructor having taught at least 12 user courses

MANDATORY CREDENTIAL REQUIREMENTS

Submit a current resume

Complete TASER International’s Master Instructor Application, Safety Rules, and Release Form

Submit a letter of recommendation from your Chief, Sheriff, Agency Director or Commanding Officer

(Send all of the above to TASER International, Inc. Attn: Jami LaChapelle, Training Manager)

COST

New Master Instructors: $500

Recertification: $300

COURSE SCHEDULE

Monday and Tuesday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Wednesday – Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

COURSE REQUIREMENTS

Full attendance of the five-day program for new applicants, and full attendance of the three-day program for current Master Instructors who are being recertified

Experience the effects of the TASER X26

Pass a written test and an oral presentation with 90% or better combined grade

Sign release, disclaimer and arbitration agreements

TASER International reserves the right to present, revoke, or suspend any Master Instructor Certificate at any time for any reason at TASER International’s sole discretion.

TESTS

Written Test

Oral Presentation



NOTIFICATION OF CERTIFICATION

All trainees will be notified in writing of their test scores within 21 days of course completion

CERTIFICATION PERIOD

Master Instructors must attend and pass at least one Master Instructor School every 2 years.

Taser international reserves the right to make modifications to the Master Instructor program at any time at its sole discretion.