23rd Product Liability Lawsuit Dismissed Against TASER International

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced that the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Santa Ana, entered an order dismissing with prejudice the wrongful death product liability lawsuit filed by Maxine and Roman S. Pierson, individually and as the Successor in Interest to the estate of Roman G. Pierson, Plaintiffs, against TASER International, Inc. Plaintiffs agreed to a voluntary dismissal of this lawsuit after TASER International provided extensive expert reports establishing that Roman G. Person’s death was not caused by the TASER® device. These expert reports were consistent with the autopsy report that concluded that the cause of Roman G. Pierson’s death was “Cardiorespiratory arrest due to: Acute methamphetamine intoxication.” This is the twenty-third wrongful death or injury lawsuit that has been dismissed or judgment entered in favor of TASER International.